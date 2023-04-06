Pakistan Experienced 42% More Rain in March 2023: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recently released its Monthly Climate Summary for March, which revealed a 42 percent increase in rain over the average amount.

The wettest day in Punjab was 24 March, when Kot Addo received 64.7 mm of rain. Meanwhile, the wettest month in KP was March, when Para Chinar received 142.0 mm of rain.

Pakistan saw temperatures higher than the norm for March 2023. The country’s average temperature was 20.49 degrees Celsius, 1.63 degrees Celsius higher than the usual average of 18.86 degrees Celsius. The average daytime temperature was 27.40 degrees Celsius, 1.57 degrees higher than the normal average of 25.84 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, the lowest temperature at night was 13.56 degrees Celsius, which was 2.16 degrees Celsius higher than the normal average of 11.40 degrees Celsius. This was the sixth hottest March temperature ever recorded since 1961.

The warmest day, with a temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, was on 6 March in Mithi (Sindh), while the coldest day and night occurred between 1 March and 6 March in Kalam (KP). Finally, the warmest night was recorded on 17 March at Karachi Airport, with a temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius.