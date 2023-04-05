Ground-breaking for Resort-Themed Residential Development ‘One Serene Residences’ Takes Place in DHA Islamabad

The luxury resort-themed residential development, One Serene Residences, held its ground-breaking ceremony on 21st March 2023 to mark the occasion. The ceremony took place at the construction site located in DHA III Islamabad.

One Serene Residences is the first-ever development in Pakistan with international standards of luxury living and a resort lifestyle, tailor-made for the overseas Pakistani diaspora. It is a $40 Million project being developed by ONE Homes, a leading real estate developer with a proven track record of delivering exceptional properties.

This luxury residential development is in collaboration with a range of world-leading partners, including Italian design house VERSACE Ceramics (for the floor and wall finishings), UAE’s leading group, AYANA Holding (as a strategic development partner), VX Studio (as the lead design consultant) and OPAAL (as the interior designers).

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Major General (R) Rehan Abdul Baqi, Barrister Khurram Hashmi of H & M Advocates, Rafat Farid CEO of Pak Iron, and other dignitaries along with presentations from Hamid Jaafri, CEO of ONE Investments, Atif Masood Malik, Chief Development Officer of ONE Homes and Arsalan Mohsin, Chief Marketing Officer of ONE Group.

Following the ground-breaking ceremony, construction teams will commence work on the site, with the project expected to be completed within 48 months. One Serene Residences is poised to become the new standard for luxury living in Pakistan, offering overseas Pakistanis a truly unique living experience in one of the most sought-after locations in the city.

For further information please visit: www.onehomes.com.