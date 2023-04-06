Pakistan Seeks US Help in Securing IMF Deal

Pakistan has asked the United States to play its role in securing the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to media reports, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made the request in a meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday. Pakistan has been struggling to seal the staff-level agreement for the past many weeks with the finance minister saying since mid-February that the agreement would be signed soon.

ALSO READ IMF Receives Confirmation of $2 Billion Saudi Financing for Pakistan

However, the official handout issued by the government after the meeting did not mention the request made by Dar. The handout said that the minister briefed the envoy about the economic outlook and the challenges being faced by the country.

He also informed the envoy of the progress in talks held with the IMF and reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the program.

The US envoy expressed confidence in the policies of the government for the economic sustainability of the country and the socio-economic uplift of the masses. He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment, and trade relations between both countries.

ALSO READ Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls Slightly After Hitting Record High

The two sides also exchanged views on matters of common interest and showed their interest in enhancing the existing bilateral relations between both countries. Both sides also discussed various economic avenues in which ties can be further strengthened. The minister also reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the US.