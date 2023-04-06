Sony is Working on New PSP-Like Device

Sony had a significant presence in the handheld console market through its PSP and PS Vita. Now, the company appears to be gearing up to re-enter the market for portable gaming hardware.

According to a recent report, Sony is currently testing the PlayStation Q Lite handheld device, which is currently undergoing QA testing. This new device is essentially a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller with an 8-inch LCD screen in the center. However, there is a catch: it will only function with Sony’s PlayStation Remote Play.

Although the device will be capable of streaming PS5 games, it will not have the ability to play games without an internet connection. It is currently unclear whether it will be compatible with other cloud-based gaming platforms.

ALSO READ Facebook Messenger Now Lets You Play Games With Friends On Video Calls

Details suggest that Sony’s forthcoming PlayStation handheld might be comparable to the Nintendo Wii U GamePad, which utilizes a modified low-latency Wi-Fi protocol to connect with the Wii U and allows for gaming on a smaller screen as long as the console and device are on the same network.

Project Q Lite will incorporate various features such as adaptive triggers, speakers, volume buttons, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will have a screen that supports 1080p resolution at 60 fps.

ALSO READ Asus Unveils ROG Ally to Rival Steam Deck

The launch of Sony’s new handheld device is anticipated just after the release of the upcoming PS5 with a detachable disc drive, which is expected to take place in September, and before the announcement of the PlayStation 5 Pro, which is rumored for late 2024.