Baluchistan Wheels Ltd Halts Production Till Eid

Baluchistan Wheels Limited (PSX: BWHL) has decided to temporarily stop production activities on account of non-production days till the end of the Eid holidays.

In a stock filing, the Company said, “Due to the reduction in production volumes of our major customers/OEMs, the company is facing drop in its sales orders. Therefore, the management of the company has decided to temporary close/stop the production activities on account of non-production days from Friday April 07, 2023, till the end of the Eid Holidays”.

“The production activities of the company will resume immediately after Eid Holidays,” it added.

BWHL is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive wheel rims for trucks, buses, tractors, cars, and mini-commercial vehicles.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 71.10, down 1.04 percent or Rs. 0.74 on Friday.