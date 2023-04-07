Bangladesh’s Exports in March Were Almost Twice That of Pakistan

Bangladesh registered exports of $4.64 billion in March 2023, 96 percent higher compared to Pakistan’s exports of $2.367 billion in the same month.
According to data taken from Bangladesh’s Export Promotion Bureau, the country’s exports decreased by 2.49 percent year-on-year in March and fell short of the $5.02 billion target for the month.
Despite the decline in March, the overall exports of Bangladesh increased by 8.07 percent year-on-year to $41.72 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year (FY23).
It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s exports increased in March 2023 on a month-on-month basis after six months of consecutive decline and stood at $2.367 billion, according to the trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
The country’s exports during July-March FY23 were recorded at $21.046 billion against the exports of $23.350 billion in July-March of FY22, showing a decline of 9.87 percent, according to the trade data.