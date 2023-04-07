Bangladesh’s Exports in March Were Almost Twice That of Pakistan

Bangladesh registered exports of $4.64 billion in March 2023, 96 percent higher compared to Pakistan’s exports of $2.367 billion in the same month.

According to data taken from Bangladesh’s Export Promotion Bureau, the country’s exports decreased by 2.49 percent year-on-year in March and fell short of the $5.02 billion target for the month.

ALSO READ Weekly Inflation Remains Above 40 percent for 7th Straight Week

Despite the decline in March, the overall exports of Bangladesh increased by 8.07 percent year-on-year to $41.72 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year (FY23).

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s exports increased in March 2023 on a month-on-month basis after six months of consecutive decline and stood at $2.367 billion, according to the trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The country’s exports during July-March FY23 were recorded at $21.046 billion against the exports of $23.350 billion in July-March of FY22, showing a decline of 9.87 percent, according to the trade data.