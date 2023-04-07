Pakistan Continues Free Fall in Business Confidence Index Due to Unstable Economy

Pakistan’s business confidence continues on a steep downward trajectory amidst economic crises, and the Gallup Business Confidence Index is showing no recovery in Q1 2023.

According to a Gallup Pakistan Survey, pessimism about the conditions and prospects of their businesses had risen among owners – last year’s political instability has carried over to combine with various economic crises and exacerbate business insecurity.

The survey is the ninth of a quarterly Business Confidence Survey by Gallup Pakistan. Business Confidence Index is an important barometer capturing the sentiments of the business community in any country and is used across the world by policymakers. The survey was conducted in the first quarter of 2023 with around 520 businesses across Pakistan.

Main Finding: Businesses Are in Steep Decline!

On all 3 strands, the value was negative which meant that more businesses had a lack of confidence in the Business situation of Pakistan. The number fell slightly during the current quarter, carrying on the downward trend observed since the end of the previous year.

Bilal Ijaz Gilani, Executive Director of Gallup Pakistan and Chief architect of the Gallup Pakistan Business Confidence Index Pakistan noted, “Businesses in Pakistan are faced with multiple calamities: decades high inflation killing consumer purchasing power, absolute lack of stability in the political system causing overall despair not just in the business community but their consumers and lastly no end in sight with respect to the looming threat of sovereign default. In the past many decades of reading the pulse of the business community in Pakistan, we have not seen such dire times being reported”.

66 percent of businesses perceive themselves as facing bad or worse conditions. There is a 7 percent increase in those businesses reporting very bad business conditions. A slight fall was observed in Gallup Pakistan Business Situation Net score this quarter. Around 70 percent of businesses perceive bad conditions in Sindh and KPK, and 64 percent in Punjab.

Most business types reported the business being in a bad state. In the construction, cosmetics, and industrial machines/equipment sector there was a 50-50 split between good and bad conditions.

ALSO READ Ishaq Dar Backs Out of IMF-World Bank Meetings Scheduled for Next Week

This quarter, 7 percent more businesses than in the previous quarter think that their business will be worse off in the future. 61 percent in Q1 2023 said future expectations are negative, while only 38 percent expect things to improve at all. The Net Future Business Confidence score has worsened by 11 percent since the previous quarter and is now at -22 percent.

Business community perceptions regarding the direction of the country remain consistent with the previous quarter. Negative perceptions are at an all-time high, with 90 percent of businesses surveyed opining that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Similar to Q4 2022, inflation is the most cited problem in this quarter that businesses (45 percent) would like the government to solve. Compared to last quarter, 10 percent more want the government to help with currency depreciation but 7 percent fewer believe the government should provide relief on utility prices.

More than half (57 percent) of businesses surveyed have not undergone layoffs in the last quarter, but 38 percent do report a decrease in their workforce during this time. 58 percent of businesses surveyed said that they raised average output prices in the last quarter. Of these, 45 percent raised those prices between 20 percent and 50 percent.

The majority (72 percent) of businesses surveyed are concerned by Pakistan’s potential default. Of these, nearly half (49 percent) express significantly high concern. 17 percent of survey respondents are not concerned at all.

ALSO READ PIA Seeks Bailout Package Worth Rs. 45 Billion to Finance Operations

44 percent of businesses surveyed said ‘yes’ to daily load-shedding this quarter, which is 28 percent less than the previous quarter. Of those businesses that said yes to load-shedding, nearly 3 out of 4 (73 percent) this quarter report facing 4 hours or less of load-shedding every day, compared to the previous quarter when a similar proportion of businesses (77 percent) reported getting 5-6 hours or less.

More than three-quarters of the businesses surveyed have not established a digital presence for themselves. 76 percent do not have WhatsApp for business, 86 percent do not have a website, and 85 percent do not have a Facebook account.