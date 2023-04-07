Punjab Announces Huge Increase in Marriage and Death Grants

The Punjab government has made an outstanding contribution to the well-being of its Labor Department employees.

The government has decided to boost the welfare assistance offered to its employees, according to a notification published by the Punjab Labor Department.

ALSO READ Govt Announces Decision on Hajj Balloting

The marriage grant has been raised from Rs. 200,000 to Rs. 400,000. The government has also increased the death grant by 33 percent to Rs. 800,000.

The Workers Welfare Fund’s board of directors approved the decision to raise these welfare grants. This higher welfare assistance will take effect from March 27.

ALSO READ CPPA Ordered to Prepare New Tool for Overdue Payments to Chinese IPPs

It is worth noting that the Punjab government agreed earlier this week to provide allowances to medical professionals.

The Punjab Health Department forwarded to the Finance Department a summary of Rs. 28,000 allowances for grades 17 to 20 and Rs. 19,000 allowances for grades 18 to 20 officials.