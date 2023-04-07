Roshan Digital Account Inflows Cross $6 Billion

The total foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) have now surpassed the $6 billion mark.

According to the latest data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the inflows hit $6,005 million on Friday. The data also shows that the deposits under the RDAs registered inflows of $155 million in March, up $20 million from the inflows of $125 million recorded in February.

According to the data, the total RDAs inflows stood at $5,966 million at the end of March while inflows in April so far stand at $39 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that inflows have dipped significantly in the current fiscal year (FY23) compared to FY22. However in the last two months i.e. February and March, the inflows have again picked up.

Roshan Digital Account, launched in September 2020, is a major initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan.

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions for millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.