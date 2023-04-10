ECC Approves Additional $163 Million for Hajj 2023

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved an additional financial requirement of $163 million of foreign exchange for Hajj 2023.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the ECC today.

The ECC considered a summary submitted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on the utilization of the Hajj quota and its financing. The ministry presented details on the Hajj Policy-2023, the number of applications received under the Regular Hajj Scheme, unutilized quota under regular and sponsorship Hajj schemes, and financial requirements.

The ECC after discussion approved the arrangement/modalities for Hajj Scheme-2023 and decided that all received applications under Regular Hajj Scheme i.e. 72,869 will be declared successful without balloting. The ECC also approved an additional financial requirement of $163 million of foreign exchange for Hajj 2023.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, former prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers attended the meeting.