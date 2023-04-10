One of The Biggest Airlines of UAE to Launch Flights in Pakistan

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, one of the largest airlines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will soon begin flights to and from Pakistan after receiving the federal government’s approval.

In a meeting held on Thursday, the federal cabinet approved Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s decision to operate in the country.

The airline’s expansion to Pakistan is expected to provide greater connectivity and convenience to the hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis who travel to the UAE each year.

Similarly, Pakistan has also sought permission from the UAE to launch a private airline. However, no progress has been made on this decision, and the private airline’s name has also not been revealed yet.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a UAE-based low-cost airline, was launched as a joint venture between Wizz Air Holdings and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company on 15 January 2021. It operates from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers affordable flights to several destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It has a modern fleet of Airbus A321neo aircraft, configured with 239 seats and equipped with modern technologies.