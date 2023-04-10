Pakistan Stock Exchange to Remain Closed on Friday

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 10, 2023 | 4:19 pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) announced on Monday that it will remain closed on Friday on account of Juma-tul-Wida

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff, and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Friday, April 14, 2023, on account of Juma-tul-Wida,” reads a holiday notification issued by PSX.

Last month, the PSX also remained closed on Thursday, March 23, 2023, as it was a public holiday declared by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

