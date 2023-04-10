Saudi Arabia Deploys Advanced Surveillance for Hajj

Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, declared that they’ve taken extraordinary efforts to ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims traveling for Hajj, as per reports.

To accomplish this, the Saudi government has deployed an air surveillance system comprised of airplanes and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The system is designed to track pilgrim movements and detect potential security concerns from the air, giving real-time detection of suspicious activity. In addition, the system gives a complete picture of the whole pilgrimage area, enabling speedy reaction to any crises that may develop.

Ambassador Al-Malki stressed that the Saudi government has made significant investments in the air surveillance system as part of a larger security architecture that encompasses ground surveillance, communications networks, and modern technology.

He emphasized that the Hajj is a major occasion for Muslims around the world and that the government’s investment in modern security technologies underlined its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all pilgrims.