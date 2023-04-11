ChatGPT-Powered Bing Chat to Get More Features Soon

The introduction of GPT 4 to Bing Chat by Microsoft has garnered a lot of attention and for good reason. This collaboration has already increased Bing’s popularity in various app stores by enhancing the search experience for users with more personalized and conversational responses to their queries.

But it’s about to become even better as Microsoft is adding support for third-party plugins soon.

Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft’s head of advertising and web services, hinted on Twitter that third-party plug-ins would be available for Bing Chat in the near future. When asked by a user if Bing Chat would support third-party plug-ins like ChatGPT, Parakhin responded with a teasing “stay tuned.”

This move has the potential to expand the capabilities of Bing Chat and make it a more adaptable and useful tool for users. The types of plug-ins that will be available for Bing Chat and how they will improve the user experience remain to be seen.

Potential plugins could include language translation tools, productivity, and task management tools, weather and news updates, and entertainment-related features such as trivia games or music recommendations. Microsoft could also develop its own proprietary plugins, such as new integrations with Microsoft Office or Teams.

Moreover, this partnership could pave the way for the advancement of natural language processing capabilities, which could have a multitude of applications beyond search, including customer service and language translation.