Microsoft’s New AI Tool Can Help Avoid Cyber Attacks

Microsoft is launching new chat tools that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to assist cybersecurity teams in preventing hacks and responding to attacks.

Dubbed Copilots they are part of Microsoft’s recent flurry of AI software releases. The latest Copilot tool incorporates OpenAI’s cutting-edge GPT-4 language system and security-specific data to enable security personnel to identify connections between different components of a hack more rapidly.

For example, it can help identify links between a suspicious email, a malicious software file, or the compromised parts of a system.

The Security Copilot relies on information from government entities and Microsoft’s own researchers, who monitor cybercriminal groups and nation-states. To implement solutions, the assistant collaborates with Microsoft’s security products, and will eventually incorporate third-party software.

For years, Microsoft and other security software companies have utilized machine learning techniques to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities. However, the latest AI technologies provide quicker analysis and incorporate the ability to use natural language questions. This feature is especially helpful for employees without expertise in security or AI.

Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft’s VP for security, compliance, identity, and privacy, emphasized the significance of this feature due to the scarcity of skilled workers in these areas. Meanwhile, hackers continue to become more efficient, making it crucial to use these advanced AI technologies to stay ahead.

She says:

Just since the pandemic, we’ve seen an incredible proliferation. It takes one hour and 12 minutes on average for an attacker to get full access to your inbox once a user has clicked on a phishing link. It used to be months or weeks for someone to get access

Users can utilize the software to ask inquiries like, “What measures can I take to restrain the devices that have already been hacked?” Alternatively, they can request Copilot to generate a list of individuals who sent or received an email containing a hazardous link during the period before and after the security breach.

The tool can also simplify the process of generating incident reports and summaries, as well as responses.

Initially, Microsoft will grant access to the tool to a select number of customers, with plans to expand to more customers later. Jakkal did not specify the timing for broad availability or the identity of the initial customers.