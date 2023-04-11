Commerce Minister Assures Traders of Reducing Bureaucratic Hurdles

Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Tuesday held a meeting with a delegation of prominent business leaders from Sialkot to discuss the challenges faced by the exporters to explore potential solutions.

The meeting, at the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad, was attended by prominent members of the Sialkot business community, including manufacturers, exporters, and traders.

The discussion focused on the challenges facing the local business community, as well as ways to promote exports. The minister expressed his commitment to supporting the business community and addressing their concerns.

He highlighted the importance of Sialkot’s role as a major contributor to Pakistan’s economy and acknowledged the challenges faced by local businesses in the face of global competition and changing market dynamics.

The business leaders from raised several issues, including bureaucratic hurdles, and a lack of support from some public sector institutions.

In response, the minister proposed a number of measures aimed at addressing these issues. He pledged to work with the relevant government departments to simplify procedures and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.