Dar for Reinvigorating Role of State-Owned Enterprises

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has stressed reinvigorating the role of the Pakistan Development Fund (PDF) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) considering the business plan, governance structure, and financial viability with the concept of accountability to safeguard public assets.

The minister chaired a meeting on SECP’s matters at the Finance Division on Wednesday. The meeting discussed and reviewed the progress of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) related to the role of the Pakistan Development Fund (PDF) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

The meeting also discussed modalities for bringing improvement in the governance of SOEs and line ministries and restructuring PDF in order to re-vitalize its role to promote infrastructure in the country in the context of SOE Act 2023.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Chairman SECP Akif Saeed, and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting.