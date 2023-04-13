SBP to Issue Rs. 50 Commemorative Coin on Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution

The year 2023 marks the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

To celebrate this significant occasion, the Federal Government has authorized the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to issue a Commemorative Coin of Rs. 50.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from April 14, 2023 (Friday).

The Constitution of Pakistan, also known as the 1973 Constitution, is the supreme law of Pakistan, intended to guide Pakistan’s law, political culture, and system. It sets out the state’s outline and serves to enshrine and protect the fundamental rights of the population, guaranteeing security to each and every citizen of Pakistan.

The coin is in a round shape milled with a dimension of 30.0 mm, weight 13.5 grams, and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents (Copper 75% & Nickel 25 %).