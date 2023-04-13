Zong’s Sustainability Report 2022 Sheds Light on Its Socio-economic Impact in Pakistan

Zong, a leading telecommunications giant in Pakistan, is paving the way toward a sustainable future with its recently published 2022 sustainability report. Titled “Building Pakistan, Building a Better Future,” this comprehensive report showcases the company’s remarkable efforts in promoting environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and economic development.

From natural disaster response to diversity and inclusion programs, Zong’s commitment to sustainability is both extensive and inspiring. And what is more interesting was the company’s unique approach to partnering with more than 130 indigenous women through Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal from over 14 remote locations across the country to make hand-embroidered sustainability report sleeves, which highlights its dedication to preserving Pakistan’s rich heritage.

Join us on this sustainability journey towards a brighter tomorrow with Zong as some of the key measures on each front include:

Environmental Sustainability

Pakistan is currently grappling with the pressing challenge of climate change, and it has become increasingly crucial to undertake measures for forestation and environmental conservation. In this regard, Zong 4G has collaborated with the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHAJ) in Multan, and HANDS to establish an urban forest in Aam Khas Bagh.

Moreover, to address the issue of air pollution in Lahore, which has earned the notoriety of being one of the world’s most polluted cities, Zong 4G’s volunteers have successfully planted hundreds of trees in the city’s Wildlife Park. The selection of trees included a diverse range of species such as Tabebuia Yellow, Sukhchain, Terminalia, Amalias, Guava, Lemon, and eight other varieties.

These commendable initiatives undertaken by Zong 4G and its partners will significantly contribute to enhancing the environmental landscape of Pakistan and promoting sustainable development.

Digital Health

In the realm of Digital Health Zong 4G collaborated with Sehat Kahani and utilized its telemedicine platform that connects patients in need of quality care to online doctors via convenient, easily accessible technology-based healthcare solutions.

Zong 4G provided free online health consultations to over 12,000 underprivileged people. Ensuring that people had access to free healthcare, especially during the pandemic, Zong 4G enabled customers to gain free sessions through the promo code: ZONGSEHAT.

In addition to this, Zong 4G has also conducted several breast cancer awareness and COVID-19 safety campaigns across various regions of Pakistan. These initiatives reflect the company’s dedication to promoting the well-being of individuals and communities in the country.

Over the past decade and a half, Zong 4G has partnered with numerous reputable healthcare organizations, including the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, and The Indus Hospital, to support various campaigns related to COVID-19 treatment and awareness, blood donation, and diabetes screening and awareness. Such collaborations demonstrate the company’s unwavering commitment to contributing to the betterment of society.

Digital Intelligence Innovation

Zong 4G has been a leading force in promoting digital innovation and e-education in Pakistan. The company’s initiatives, including e-lance training for students, equipping police stations with child safety equipment, and conducting awareness sessions in various cities, have contributed significantly to building a more digitally inclusive society.

Empowering Women

Zong 4G has partnered with various organizations to promote gender inclusion and empower women through digital education and vocational training. The company partnered with PAGE to establish a Telecentre at a girls’ high school in Pir Chinasi, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir, aimed at educating and digitally enabling marginalized girls.

Zong 4G also collaborated with Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal and MDPASS to establish a digital lab at a Women’s Empowerment vocational center in Islamabad. Additionally, Zong 4G has supported women empowerment centers across the country by providing them with an opportunity to showcase their talent by creating embroidered sleeves for the company’s sustainability report.

The sleeves that the report comes in were created by hardworking women from 14 different centers across Pakistan.

Flood Donations

Zong 4G demonstrated swift responsiveness towards the severity of the flood disaster by making a notable contribution of PKR 10 million to the Government of Sindh for the purpose of providing assistance to the affected citizens. As one of the largest telecommunications networks in Pakistan, Zong 4G felt a sense of responsibility to support the country during such challenging times.

Additionally, the company’s employees voluntarily contributed a day’s salary towards the cause, and Zong 4G matched the amount raised by the employees, resulting in a total contribution of 150% of the amount collected from employee salaries. The company presented a cheque of 10 million rupees to Mr. Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, the Provincial Minister of Environmental Coastal Development, to aid in the rehabilitation of flood victims in the province.

Zong 4G has also collaborated with Sehat Kahani to offer medical consultations and relief services to flood-affected communities in Sindh. The collaboration resulted in the establishment of over 33 camps across Sindh to facilitate the flood affectees. Through this partnership, the company is demonstrating its commitment to advancing public health and welfare.

Financial Enablement

To address the digital divide and promote inclusion, Zong 4G provided digital lab infrastructure to over 300 students at the China-Pakistan Gwadar Middle School, also known as Faqeer Middle School.

Zong 4G partnered with HANDS, a prominent non-profit organization in Pakistan, to establish a computer lab at an underprivileged school in Karachi. Despite having expanded into a small campus, the school lacked digital infrastructure, which was crucial for students’ growth and development.

Anti-Corruption

Being a customer-centric company, Zong 4G launched two digital campaigns in 2023 to educate customers about a significant issue pertaining to fraudulent calls and text messages that are targeted at unsuspecting mobile users

The first phase of the campaign focused on educating the general public about the various tactics employed by scammers to extract personal information and money. The campaign utilized a range of mediums including social media posts, memes, and the hashtag #YehWrongNumberHal to create awareness. Furthermore, the campaign provided guidelines to identify and prevent fraudulent activities, including avoiding the sharing of personal information over the phone or through text messages.

The initiative aims to raise awareness among the public and promote best practices to mitigate the risks of falling prey to fraudsters. As a responsible corporate citizen, Zong is committed to providing a secure and trustworthy mobile experience for its users.

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

Zong 4G has made cybersecurity and protecting customers’ digital footprints a top priority by conducting rigorous assessments of digital transformations and customer-centric applications.

The aim of this process is to identify security loopholes and immediately fix them to maintain service standards and increase customers’ trust and confidence in Zong 4G. Furthermore, the company has set up a Security Operations Center (SOC) to keep a watchful eye on cyber threats and establish network security through baseline assessments of secure infrastructure.

Zong’s sustainability report serves as a powerful and impactful statement of the company’s dedication to sustainable development. By demonstrating its efforts towards creating a better future for all, Zong appears as one of the most caring brands in the country.