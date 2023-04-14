Supreme Court Orders SBP to Release Rs. 21 Billion for Elections

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release Rs. 21 billion for the provincial elections next month.

Following an in-chamber hearing, a three-member SC bench comprised of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar issued the orders, reported Geo News.

During the hearing, judges expressed their displeasure with the non-implementation of court orders and told the government that the orders would have to be followed.

According to officials with knowledge of the details, the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) was grilled during the hearing about the government’s stance.

In his defense, the AGP told the court, “The federal government implemented the April 4 order of the Supreme Court”. He added, “The government cannot ask the SBP to issue funds after the bill was rejected by the parliament”.

Today’s court order comes just a day after the National Assembly’s and Senate’s Standing Committees on Finance and Revenue both rejected a bill titled “Charged Sum for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill 2023″ on Thursday seeking funds for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.