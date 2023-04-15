Abu Dhabi Penalizes 75+ Eateries Over Food Safety Violations

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has penalized 76 eateries for violating several food safety protocols during Ramadan. In a campaign, ADAFSA inspected 4,491 businesses to ensure food safety and decrease food waste.

The campaign began a week before Ramadan and is aimed at ensuring adherence to food regulations, and legislation, and promoting the consumption of healthy food.

The inspection team went through a range of food points, including supermarkets, restaurants, food stores, distribution centers, and catering services, along with fish, vegetable, and fruit markets.

In total, it found 2,531 businesses fulfilling the safety standards and approximately 1,628 were given warnings. Meanwhile, 12,460 companies have a self-monitoring system.

An awareness campaign has also been launched in Abu Dhabi regarding the consequences of food waste. It gives the public solutions about food preservation, using optimal quantity, and also highlights the significance of meal planning, including food storage and handling methods.

ADAFSA has advised the public to reach out to 800555 to register complaints against any eatery violating the food safety protocols.

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) has also ramped up its operations due to a 5-8% increase in food waste during the holy month.

According to Tadweer, food waste during Ramadan reaches 1,500 tons. As a result, it is working with other authorities in the UAE to raise awareness about ways to deal with food waste.