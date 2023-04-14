UAE: Dubai Joins the List of Cities Regulating Self-Driving Cars

Dubai has announced a new law in order to regulate driverless vehicles in the emirate. The law, issued by the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is designed to create a regulatory framework that promotes the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in transportation.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will be responsible for regulating the operations of self-driving vehicles, including developing strategies and setting technical, operational, and safety standards. The law is also expected to attract investments to the sector as well.

RTA will require licenses for all activities related to driverless vehicles after the implementation of the new law. The regulation outlines the conditions for getting a license, including passing the RTA’s technical test and being able to read road signs.

As far as penalties are concerned, violators will face fines ranging from AED 500 to AED 20,000, with a maximum fine of AED 50,000 for multiple violations within a year.

Aside from regulating driverless vehicles, the new law sets out licensing procedures and responsibilities for operators, agents, and passengers.

It also outlines the duties of operators in the event of accidents and requires them to cover all damages resulting from accidents. Licensed agents must handle the sale and transfer of driverless vehicles in the emirate, and any transfer of vehicles between operators must be pre-approved by RTA.

Under the new law, all government entities in Dubai must cooperate with RTA to support its responsibilities in regulating the driverless vehicle industry.