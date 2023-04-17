3 Pakistanis Among 16 Killed in Tragic Dubai Fire Incident

A deadly fire recently engulfed a residential building in Dubai, killing around 16 people including three Pakistanis, and injuring nine others on Saturday.

Located in one of the oldest areas in Dubai, Al-Ras, the affected five-story residential building accommodates several migrant workers and traders.

On Saturday, Dubai Civil Defence Operations was alerted regarding the fire at around 12:35 PM. A rescue team got there immediately and commenced evacuation and firefighting.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow over the deaths of three Pakistanis in the fire.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, he conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and assured them of support from Pakistan’s Mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

I am very sad to learn about the death of three Pakistanis in a residential building fire in Dubai. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families over the tragedy. Have directed Pakistan's Mission in the UAE to extend support to the affected families. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Civil Defence Operations stated that the initial investigation reveals that the fire was caused by a lack of adherence to mandatory security and safety protocols.

Although victims’ identities have not been made public, local reports suggest that they include three Pakistanis, four Indians, one Cameroonian, one Sudanese, and One West African among others.