Pakistan to Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Same Day as Saudi Arabia

The International Astronomy Centre of Saudi Arabia recently announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will begin on Saturday, 22 April, one day later than expected. According to the Centre, no Arab or Muslim country would be able to observe the lunar crescent on Thursday (29 Ramadan), hence Eid is most likely on Saturday, 22 April.

The Saudi Supreme Court invited citizens around the Kingdom to submit reports of crescent sightings beginning Thursday. The Eid holidays will begin in the Kingdom on Friday, 21 April, which is already a day of the weekend.

The Pakistani government has already declared a five-day national holiday to commemorate Eid-ul-Fitr, commencing on Friday, 21 April, and ending on Tuesday, 25 April.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) had indicated earlier this month that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Saturday, 22 April, following the completion of 30 days of fasting in Ramadan.

The council’s Secretary-General, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, revealed that the committee’s meeting is scheduled for Thursday, 20 April, to observe the Shawwal moon. If the crescent is visible on Thursday evening, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, 21 April. However, he noted that it was unlikely that the moon can be observed the same evening.