Here Are the Top 8 Job Finding Websites in Dubai

Finding a job in United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly Dubai can be challenging in many ways. Especially the ones with high salaries at prominent companies that are known for their friendly working environment.

With Dubai emerging as one of the major investment hubs in the world, it is also a place where constant recruitment is being done in order to fill thousands of vacant positions.

Likewise, a recent report by S&P Global on the UAE’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed that the non-oil business sector in Dubai witnessed its fastest growth rate since September 2022.

The report also revealed multi-year records in both job creation and inventory growth. The data noted that Dubai’s construction companies saw a remarkable rise in output expansion, the highest since September, due to a rise in new orders in March.

This resulted in an acceleration in job creation, inventory, and employment growth, which was the fastest since January 2018.

However, despite Dubai being one of the fastest-growing job markets, many find it difficult to search for jobs. Here is the list of the top 8 websites that will help those looking for employment opportunities in Dubai and in other Gulf countries.