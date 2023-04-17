US Govt Had Full Access to Private Twitter DMs: Elon Musk

According to a recent teaser clip shared by Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, alleges that the U.S. government had unrestricted access to all data on the social media platform, including private direct messages exchanged between users.

Although the clip is sure to pique people’s interest in the full interview scheduled to air on Fox News on Monday, there are several crucial follow-up questions that Carlson hopefully addressed.

Musk said in a clip available on Twitter:

The degree to which various government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on on Twitter blew my mind. I was not aware of that.

This also includes Twitter’s direct messages, something only the people in the chat should have access to. Here is the clip.

This raises a lot of other questions as well such as: does Musk finally plan to introduce encryption to Twitter DMs? Something that has been promised for a while. Does Musk or anyone else have access to Twitter DMs? Is Musk talking about govt access obtained through a court order or something else? How did it work?

Since Musk is the only one who can respond to all these questions, we will have to wait for an official response.

In a recent development, two senators from the United States wrote to Tesla, one of Musk’s other companies, requesting information on the company’s efforts to safeguard customer privacy. The concern arose following reports of Tesla employees allegedly sharing videos meant only for Tesla engineers outside of the organization, contrary to strict rules.

It appears that the senators are seeking answers on how Tesla ensures that customer information remains protected from potential breaches or unauthorized access by employees. The situation highlights the importance of upholding customer privacy and enforcing policies that govern access to sensitive information within organizations.