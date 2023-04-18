Bank Al Habib Joins Hands with Mashion Bazaar to Highlight Women’s Inclusivity

Bank AL Habib participated in Mashion Bazaar to highlight female financial inclusivity. The bank’s presence at the event focused on its commitment to promoting financial inclusion for women, offering a range of products and services designed to cater to the specific financial needs of women.

One of the key highlights of Bank Al Habib’s booth at the Mashion Bazaar was their AL Habib Woman Consumer Loans. These loans are designed to provide women with easy access to financing to fulfill their various financial needs.

The loans come with low-interest rates, flexible repayment options, and quick processing times, making them an ideal option for women who need funds for various purposes. Additionally, the loans cover a range of areas, including Apni Car, Housing Finance, and Renewable Energy Solutions.

Another offering highlighted at the booth was Small and Medium Business Financing, which provides easy access to financing for women entrepreneurs to grow and develop their businesses.

The financing rate for this program is available at a markup rate of up to 5% per annum, and the maximum financing amount is PKR 5 million. This program is a great way for women entrepreneurs to get the financing they need to start or expand their business ventures.

Finally, Bank AL Habib’s Woman Current and Savings accounts were also highlighted at the booth. These accounts are designed to meet women’s daily banking needs, including transactional services and financial security.

These accounts offer a range of features and benefits, including online banking, ATM services, and easy fund transfers, making them an ideal option for women who want to manage their finances easily and efficiently.

Overall, Bank AL Habib’s presence at the Mashion Bazaar in Lahore highlighted their commitment to promoting financial inclusion for women. By offering a range of products and services specifically designed for women, the bank aims to provide women with the tools they need to manage their finances and achieve their financial goals.

With easy access to financing, savings accounts, and transactional services, women can take control of their finances and secure their financial futures.