Sindh Officially Announces Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

The sindh government has officially declared a five-day break for Eid-ul-Fitr, which is likely to fall on Saturday 22 April. This decision is in line with the federal government’s notification from last week.

According to the official notification, all government offices, autonomous & semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils will remain closed from 21 to 25 April (Friday to Tuesday) to observe Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, essential services will continue to operate as usual during this period.

Federal Government’s Announcement

Earlier, the federal government also announced a five-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr, as per a statement released by the Ministry of Interior.

The holidays will be observed from Friday 21 April to Tuesday 25 April. The announcement was made after approval on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division.

ALSO READ Climate Change and the Unsettling Future of Rice Production in Pakistan

In April, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) predicted that Eid-ul-Fitr would have minimal chances of falling on 21 April, due to the new crescent being born on 20 April at 9:13 AM with an age of fewer than 10 hours.

Mufti Khalid Ijaz stated that it is possible that Eid will be celebrated on 22 April after the completion of the 30 fasting days of Ramadan. He added that it is unlikely that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on 21 April evening.