Sindh Implements New Covid-19 SOPs for Eid-ul-Fitr

The Sindh government has announced new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Sindh health department reached the decision after considering the advent of new COVID strains as well as the possibility of asymptomatic spread of the virus.

To prevent the virus from spreading, it is critical that every person rigorously adheres to the World Health Organization’s pandemic SOPs.

ALSO READ This is The First Govt Hospital to Perform Robotic Surgery in Pakistan

Maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask in all public and busy environments (including shopping areas), avoiding more expansive Eid gatherings, and routinely washing hands with soap are some of the precautions.

If someone has flu-like symptoms, a cough, or trouble breathing, they should go to the nearest government hospital for medical treatment and free COVID testing.

Individuals who had their previous COVID vaccination dosage 6-12 months ago are also eligible and encouraged to acquire their follow-up vaccination dose at any of the Department of Health-established vaccination centers.

The elderly and people with co-morbidities are especially recommended to get vaccinated at home by contacting vaccination teams. By taking these steps and following the SOPs, we can all help to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe during Eid.