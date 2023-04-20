Foreign Loans Decline by 39.1% in 9 Months Amid IMF Holdout

The government borrowed $7.764 billion from various financing sources during the first nine months of fiscal year 2022-23, compared to $12.767 billion borrowed during the same period last fiscal year, representing a 39.1 percent drop during the period.

The Economic Affairs Division data shows that the country has not received foreign assistance from China for the sixth consecutive month in March, and $54.93 million was received during the first quarter against the government budgeted estimates of $49.02 million for the current fiscal year.

ALSO READ Current Account Turns from Deficit to Surplus After 27 Months

The country borrowed $900 million from foreign commercial banks during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2022-23 including $700 million in February. However, no loans were borrowed from foreign commercial banks during March 2023. The country received $2.623 billion from foreign commercial banks during the same period last year, shows the Economic Affairs Division data.

The country received $1.166 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the first nine months (July-March) of 2022-23. Contrary to past practices, the EAD has also listed the loans taken from the IMF. If the IMF loan is excluded, then the country received $6.598 during the first nine months of the current fiscal year compared to $12.767 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year, indicating a slowdown in inflows.

The government procured $358.71 billion in external loans in March 2023. The country received $612.30 million under the head of “Naya Pakistan Certificate” during the first nine months of the current fiscal year including $73.88 million in March 2023.

The government has budgeted foreign assistance of $22.817 billion for the current fiscal year including $7.5 billion for foreign commercial banks.

The country received $4.021 billion from multilateral, $1.064 million from bilateral, and $1.166 billion from IMF during July-March 2022-23. The non-project aid was $6.331 billion including $5.272 billion for budgetary support and project aid was $1.432 billion.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $1.940 billion during the period under review compared to the budgeted $3.202 billion for the entire fiscal year. ADB disbursed $12.46 million in March 2023.

China disbursed $54.93 million during the first quarter against the government budgeted estimates of $49.02 million for the current fiscal year, however, no money was received in October, November, December, January, February, and March.

Saudi Arabia disbursed $782.28 million against the budgeted $800 million under the head of the oil facility during the first eight months, however, no money was disbursed in March. The USA disbursed $24.27 million during the period under review against the budgeted $32.49 million for the current fiscal year. Korea disbursed $21.31 million and France $29.87 million during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

ALSO READ NAB Lahore Arrests Main Culprit Involved in Rs. 360 Million Housing Scam

The IDA $1.102 billion against the budgeted $1.4 billion during the first nine months including $83.87 in March, IBRD $146.99 million against the budgeted $1.246 billion, and Islamic Development Bank disbursed $16.81 million against the budgeted $3.38 million for the current financial year. IsDB (Short-term) disbursed $161 million in the current fiscal year. AIIB disbursed $546.75 million in the current fiscal year so far, while ECO (Trade Bank) disbursed $54.12 million.