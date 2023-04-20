UAE Enforces Severe Penalties for Fake Emiratization

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has identified 380 fraudulent cases related to Emiratization and is monitoring other suspected cases in the UAE.

The Ministry has outlined three punishments for faking Emiratization targets, as mentioned below:

Downgrading the company to Category 3.

Referring the company to the Attorney General for necessary actions.

Ceasing Nafis benefits of those involved in false Emiratization.

Emiratization in Q1 2023

According to MoHRE, the Emiratization rate in the private sector has increased by over 11% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, demonstrating an “outstanding result,” compared to last year.

Among different sectors, business services experienced a 10% rise in recruiting Emiratis, construction saw a 14% increase, and commerce and repair services recorded a 13% growth. Meanwhile, financial brokerage saw a 4% increase.

What is Emiratization

Emiratization is a program in the UAE for hiring more nationals in both the public and private sectors. The government has launched various policies, initiatives, and incentives to encourage employers to hire more Emiratis and provide them with better career opportunities.

The goal of Emiratization is to promote the economic growth of the UAE, improve the skills of local workers, and reduce the country’s dependence on foreign workforce.