Video of PIA Cabin Crew Misbehaving With Hotel Staff Goes Viral

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has disciplined one of its female flight attendants for misbehaving at a private hotel in Islamabad.

The airline has suspended the air hostess, Anida Arain, from operating on foreign flights for two months and issued a letter of disapproval to her male colleague, Haji Zafar Ali, who was also involved in the incident.

On 16 April, two female flight attendants and one male staff member arrived at a private hotel in the federal capital. The hotel management filed a complaint regarding Arain, claiming that she had behaved rudely when her demand for a room was refused.

A video of the event has now emerged, showing Arain and Ali yelling at hotel management and accusing them of colluding with guest houses.

When Arain grew enraged, she smashed the phone receiver on the hotel’s reception desk while talking. This infuriated the receptionist, who can be seen in the video ordering security to remove the crew members out.

The PIA management voiced its concern with its employees’ misbehavior and issued a letter of reprimand to Arain and Ali. The letter raised concern over the improper behavior, stating that it is unprofessional and reflects poorly on PIA’s organizational reputation.