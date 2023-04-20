Unilever Pakistan and SEED Ventures Launch ‘Accelerating Plastic Reduction’ Program

Unilever Pakistan and SEED Ventures have teamed up to launch an innovative program, ‘Accelerating Plastic Reduction’, aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable practices in Pakistan.

This program offers a unique opportunity for startups, students, micro-small-medium enterprises, and individuals to propose solutions that will have a positive impact on the environment.

Scheduled to launch in May 2023, the program will focus on two critical areas: conducting research to understand the challenges of the informal recycling and repurposing economy and an acceleration program to develop and scale enterprises in the plastic recycling and collection business.

Selected teams will benefit from mentoring, capacity-building, and networking opportunities.

Amir Paracha, CEO Unilever Pakistan, said, “We are excited to partner with SEED Ventures in this journey of creating a circular economy. At Unilever Pakistan, we believe that our business can only thrive if the communities and ecosystems in which we operate are also thriving.”

“By investing in innovative practices, we are not only contributing to the well-being of Pakistanis, but also to the long-term health of our planet,” he added.

Shaista Ayesha, CEO SEED Ventures, stated, “We are proud to partner with Unilever in this initiative to reduce plastic waste and create a more sustainable future.”

“Through this collaboration, we aim to provide access to mentorship, capacity-building, and financial assistance, to accelerate the growth of enterprises in the plastic collection and recycling business while identifying sustainable interventions,” she added.

The call for applications for ‘Accelerating Plastic Reduction’ will be made available on Unilever Pakistan’s and SEED Ventures’ official websites and social media platforms in the coming weeks.

This program represents an open invitation to accelerate the growth of organizations in the plastic collection and recycling business, and identify sustainable interventions.

Unilever Pakistan’s ‘Accelerating Plastic Reduction’ program is part of its commitment to reducing plastic waste, which includes halving its use of virgin plastic and helping to collect and process more plastic packaging than it sells by 2025.