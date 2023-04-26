New AgriSense Report Provides Useful Insights Into Pakistan’s Agricultural Finances

AgriSense, powered by Concave Analytics, has released its latest report “State of Agriculture Finance in Pakistan & Case for Product Innovation” which provides important insight into the country’s agricultural finances.

Pakistan’s agricultural sector has tremendous potential, but many hurdles including financial, socioeconomic, and technological factors.

AgriSense is a research brand that specializes in providing advanced agricultural services using an extensive database, cutting-edge technology, subject matter expertise, the latest modeling techniques, and data analytics.

By leveraging the currency of the 21st century, which is data, they develop reports based on accurate, timely, and relevant information.

To address the financial implications of the agriculture sector of Pakistan, the report highlights the current financial landscape of the agriculture sector by exploring the different schemes, loans, and policies.

It brings to light the challenges facing farmers in accessing financial resources, such as credit and insurance, and explores the impact of government policies on the sector’s growth.

The report places a large focus on smallholder farmers in Pakistan and discusses their financial challenges since according to AgriSense, more than 90% of the farms are smallholder farms that account for 50% of the agrarian area in the country.

The AgriSense team of experts has conducted extensive research and analysis to provide actionable recommendations to enhance access to financial services, stimulate agricultural productivity, and promote sustainable development. In light of recent natural calamities,

This report is a must-read for policymakers, investors, and stakeholders who are committed to driving positive change in Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

To read the report, click here. To learn more about AgriSense and to avail their services, click here.