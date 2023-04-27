Naanbai Association Threatens Strike Over Removal of Flour Subsidy

The Naanbai Association, an advocacy group for bread oven owners, announced a strike in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on 5 May. This is in response to the removal of flour quotas and subsidies in the midst of a severe financial crisis.

Due to a rise in the cost of flour, the association’s representatives have also indicated that they will raise the pricing of roti, naan, and paratha.

The decision comes after free and subsidized flour programs have been suspended owing to the economic crisis. Flour mills have agreed to discontinue the sale of 10 and 15-kg flour bags in favor of preparing and selling 20-kg flour bags for Rs. 3,100 apiece.

As per officials in relevant agencies, the wheat flour shortfall is expected to last until fresh wheat is obtained. As a result, individuals have been compelled to pay high prices for flour.

The Naanbai association’s central president, Shafiq Qureshi, verified the problem and reported that the price of a bag of flour on the open market has reached Rs. 12,800.

A grand summit of the twin cities’ oven owners is also planned for Friday to establish a future strategy. The meeting will give final approval to the plan to go on strike and raise the cost of naan and roti.