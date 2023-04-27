Soft Drink Companies Ordered to Recycle Plastic Bottles in Punjab

The Punjab Food Authority’s Scientific Panel, led by Director General (DG) PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar, announced that beverage manufacturers will be required to recycle their plastic bottles. This effort attempts to reduce the impacts of global warming and pollution in the province.

Several beverage businesses have agreed to supply their fizzy drinks in Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles produced from food-grade recycled plastic, according to the meeting.

In the initial phase, these firms will recycle four percent of their plastic bottles, with the goal of increasing to 50 percent by 2030. During the conference, members of the scientific panel discussed the technical elements of recycled PET (rPET) usage.

DG Anwar further added that beverage companies will conduct laboratory tests on rPET bottles once every three months and present a quarterly report to the regulatory authority to guarantee the safety of consumers and the environment.

PFA will establish a facility to test rPET plastic in order to assist companies in their manufacturing and will give potential support to address any challenges.

The DG expressed optimism that recycling food-grade plastic will help minimize plastic pollution, which has harmed the environment as a result of the millions of bottles used every day. Furthermore, reprocessing rPET bottles will serve as a source of foreign investment in Pakistan. He concluded by stating that a new action plan will be developed based on the scientific panel’s suggestions.