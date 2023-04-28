CDA Demolishes 600 Illegal Structures in C-Sectors

In a massive operation that began in C series sectors on Wednesday, Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) enforcement division demolished 600 illegal structures.

A source privy to the information stated that the enforcement wing used heavy machinery to demolish 480 illegal houses in Sector C-13, 150 houses and ten agro farms in Sector C-16, and two rooms in Sector C-14. The department also apprehended nine locals for obstructing the operation.

The operation was launched on the orders of the CDA chairman and will continue until all illegal structures are demolished. The government will announce compensation for affected individuals and families as well.

Flats for Overseas Pakistanis

In a meeting chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, CDA was ordered to complete 2,000 flats for overseas Pakistanis on an urgent basis.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Chairman CDA, Member (Planning & Design) CDA, and senior officers from Finance Division and CDA attended the meeting.

CDA highlighted that one of the housing projects namely Nilore Heights-I is in the completion phase and over 6,000 applications have been received from 81 countries for 2000 flats.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar directed the CDA authorities to fast-track the development projects for overseas Pakistanis.