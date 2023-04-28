Citizens of These 43 Countries Don’t Need to Take Driving License Test in UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the top locations for expats, with a population that exceeds that of Emiratis living there. While residing in UAE, it becomes essential to get a driving license.

However, it is very challenging to get a UAE driving license especially due to strict traffic rules in the county. But citizens of 43 countries are fortunate enough to exchange their national driving licenses with the UAE ones.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) provides a facility to exchange licenses under the Markhoos initiative, which grants expats the right to drive with their home country’s driving license or exchange it for a UAE license if they have a residence permit.

MoI has also published a list of 43 countries whose citizens can benefit from this facility. The list is as follows:

Estonia

Albania

Portugal

China

Hungary

Greece

Ukraine

Bulgaria

Slovak

Slovenia

Serbia

Cyprus

Latvia

Luxembourg

Lithuania

Malta

Iceland

Montenegro

United State of America

France

Japan

Belgium

Switzerland

Germany

Italy

Sweden

Ireland

Spain

Norway

New Zealand

Romania

Singapore

Hong Kong

Netherlands

Denmark

Austria

Finland

United Kingdom

Turkey

Canada

Poland

South Africa

Australia

A new minimum speed limit is set to be implemented on a major road in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), starting 1 May 2023.

The Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road will have a minimum speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) for the two leftmost lanes in both directions.

The maximum speed limit will remain at 140 kph. Abu Dhabi Police will enforce this new rule after the violation warning period ends. Anyone driving slower than the minimum speed limit will be fined AED 400.