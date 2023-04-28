Nestle’ Pakistan Posts 27% Profit Growth in Q1 2023

Nestlé Pakistan reported a staggering growth of 27 percent in its profitability during the period of January to March 2023 as compared to a similar period of the last year.

The company’s profit increased to Rs. 5.66 billion during the first quarter of 2023 as compared to Rs. 4.54 billion reported in a similar period of 2022.

Nestlé Pakistan reported first-quarter sales, for 2023, of Rs. 49.5 billion. The figures reflect a growth of 31.3 percent compared to the same period last year. The operating profit also improved, as a result of sales growth, favorable product mix, and tighter control on fixed costs.

The company’s focus on its growth pillars as well as a favorable portfolio mix and pricing management initiatives attributed to the boost in revenue. The improvement in financial results was achieved despite external challenges of record-high inflation and commodity prices, increased taxation, currency devaluation, and reduced imports due to the limited availability of foreign exchange along with the remnant impacts of the devastating floods of 2022.

Nestle Pakistan has a robust plan to invest Rs. 3 billion in the current calendar year. The company maintains a cautious outlook for the rest of the year in view of the continuing external challenges.