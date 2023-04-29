Finance Minister Discusses Energy Reforms to Improve Sui Gas’ Performance

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on reforms in Energy Sector at Finance Division today.

SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Petroleum, Auditor General of Pakistan, MD SSGCL, MDs and CEOs of Sui Companies, and senior officers from Finance and Petroleum Division attended the meeting.

The meeting conversed about the ongoing issues in the energy sector and discussed viable proposals to introduce reforms in the energy sector in order to improve cash flow, specifically in the gas sector.

The Finance Minister urged the relevant authorities in Petroleum Division, Sui Companies, and PSO to make necessary efforts to improve their liquidity as early as possible. He emphasized that it is the priority of the government to address the issues of liquidity and performance of SOEs in the energy sector to enhance the economic growth of the country.