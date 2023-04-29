PCB Shares Crucial Update on Haris Sohail For 2nd New Zealand Game

Veteran middle-order batter, Haris Sohail, will not be participating in the upcoming second game of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

As per details, despite the medical team’s best efforts, Sohail is still experiencing pain in his shoulder making it impossible for him to play.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Concerned About Drop in Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf’s Pace

The source stated that it is unclear when the left-handed batter will return to the national setup, but they hope that he will be back in action soon.

After the second encounter, the physio and doctor of the Men in Green will examine the 34-year-old cricketer to determine the extent of his injury. Furthermore, with Sohail out of the playing XI, one to two changes are likely in the national setup for the upcoming second game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The source revealed that star all-rounder Usama Mir is expected to replace experienced Shadab Khan who is yet to deliver an impressive performance in the series.

Haris Sohail injured himself when he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder during a fielding drill before the opening game.

The Babar Azam-led side is leading the series 1-0 after defeating the visitors by five wickets, thanks to a fantastic century from the opening batter Fakhar Zaman.