No Relief: Price of Petrol to Remain Unchanged till May 15

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Sunday announced a decrease in price of high-speed diesel but said that the price of petrol will remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

It is pertinent to mention here that at the previous fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the government increased the price of petrol by Rs. 10 per liter.

At the time the government said that the increase in the price of petrol was in the wake of increase in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variations.

More to follow.