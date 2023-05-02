Faysal Bank Posts 51% Profit Growth in Q1 2023

Faysal Bank Limited, one of the prominent Islamic banks in Pakistan, has shown exuberant performance in the first quarter of the year, reflecting its strong business fundamentals and prudent risk management.

According to the financial report released by the Bank, the Bank’s net profit for the first quarter of 2023 was Rs. 3.2 billion, which is a 51 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The Bank’s total assets also increased to Rs. 1.13 trillion, representing a 5.5 percent growth compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The Bank’s earnings per share (EPS) also showed impressive growth, increasing to Rs 2.12 per share. The Bank’s management attributes this growth to its diversified business model, sound credit policies, and efficient cost management.

Strong current deposit momentum built over several quarters continued and has reached Rs. 305 billion, a 10 percent growth over December 2022. Total deposits reached Rs. 800 billion with CASA mix improving to 86 percent from 80 percent in December 2022. FBL’s net advances increased by 8 percent to Rs. 489 billion, with growth across all lending businesses and improvement in ADR to 61 percent.

The Bank’s strong performance is a testament to its commitment to serving its customers and creating value for its shareholders. The Bank will continue to leverage its strengths and pursue growth opportunities to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.

FBL was incorporated in Pakistan on October 3, 1994, as a public limited company, and its shares are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange. FBL offers a wide range of modern banking services compliant with Shariah to all customer segments, i.e., Retail, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises, Commercial, Agri-based and Corporate.