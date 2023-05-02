Microsoft is Working on Custom Chips to Rival Apple

Microsoft is planning to enter the custom silicon market, following the success of Apple’s M series chips.

A report from Windows Latest suggests that the company is currently working on custom ARM chips, which will be optimized to work alongside the new Windows 12 operating system for maximum efficiency.

To support this endeavor, the company has posted several job listings that highlight its plans for the future. These listings include positions such as Principal System on Chip Silicon Architect, Principal Design Engineer, Senior Physical Design Verification Engineer, and Senior Silicon Power Integrity CAD Manager. The job descriptions emphasize the importance of designing new chips with a focus on both performance and efficiency.

Apple’s M-series chips are specifically designed to complement the macOS software, delivering optimal performance and extended battery life to MacBook users. This also provides greater control over hardware for power efficiency and performance. Currently, Apple is working on its M3 chip, which will be produced on TSMC’s 3nm architecture.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is reported to be developing Windows 12 with optimizations designed for its own custom silicon. The new operating system is expected to be released next year with features that can leverage Microsoft’s custom ARM chip, particularly with AI-centric capabilities.

It should be noted that it’s too early to draw definitive conclusions as the details rest with Microsoft. Apple is currently ahead in the custom chip game and is preparing to launch its third-generation chip based on 3nm architecture, promising higher performance and improved battery life.