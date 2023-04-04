Apple is Laying Off a “Small Number” of Employees

Recent reports from Bloomberg and Business Insider indicate that Apple is dismissing a number of workers from one of its retail teams.

The exact number of personnel affected has yet to be disclosed, although Bloomberg suggests that it is “likely very small.” The company is supposedly framing the move as a means to enhance its operations rather than as a cost-saving measure, as per both outlets.

Thus far, Apple has stood out from other prominent technology companies by not implementing large-scale layoffs. Here’s how many employees some of the other major tech firms fired recently:

Google: 12,000 jobs

Amazon: 27,000 jobs

Meta: 21,000 jobs

Microsoft: 10,000 jobs

While Apple’s layoffs seem to be significantly smaller in size, the company can no longer be viewed as an exemplar of one that has refrained from laying off workers.

As per Monday’s reports, the layoffs are taking place in the development and maintenance department of Apple’s retail outlets. Those affected have been informed that they have until the week’s end to seek other positions within the organization. For those who are unable to remain, Apple is offering up to four months of severance pay, according to Bloomberg.

Although these are the initial accounts of full-time employee layoffs at Apple, the corporation has been taking steps to reduce expenses through alternative methods.

CEO Tim Cook informed The Wall Street Journal that layoffs were “a last resort.” Bloomberg stated last month that the company has been reducing the number of contractors, not filling some recently created positions, decelerating hiring for select divisions, postponing bonuses, reducing travel allowances, delaying projects, and implementing other measures to lower costs.