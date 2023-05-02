NADRA Employees Demand 100% Extra Pay on International Labor Day

The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Employees Association demanded a 100% pay raise for their members at the International Labor Day rally it participated in, along with workers from various trade unions gathered in Lahore on Monday. The event’s subject this year was professional well-being and safety.

Participants from various unions gathered at Shimla Hill, Abbottabad to demand higher salaries and better working conditions, including the Textile Powerloom Garments Workers Union, Progressive Labor Federation, Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, Home-based Women Workers Union, and NADRA.

They sought a monthly minimum pay of Rs. 50,000, the right of garment factory workers to organize unions and the issuing of social security and employee old-age benefit cards to all workers.

The demonstrators also requested that brick kiln employees be paid in accordance with the 2022 Gazette announcement. They also demanded that the Child Labor Act of 2016 should be implemented in kilns and that home-based workers be granted trade union rights. They spoke up against 12-hour shifts in specific workplaces, the contractual employment system, and salary deductions during vacations.