WAPDA Hydro Union Hazara Suspends Electricity Bills in Protest

The WAPDA Hydro Union Hazara division declared on Monday that power bills in the region will be suspended owing to delays in the creation of the Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

This decision was taken after the union requested to fill vacancies and alleviate the labor shortage during their demonstration on International Labor Day.

The union threatened to cease collecting electricity bills and shut down operations if its demands were not met in a memorandum delivered to Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

Representatives from the WAPDA Hydro Workers Union spoke out during the demonstration about the problems that HESCO employees are facing. They stated that owing to a personnel shortage, WAPDA employees were obliged to work 24 hours a day.

They also stated that employees in Chicago were successful in achieving 8-hour work schedules and that if additional work is demanded from Pakistani workers, the duty to support them falls on trade unions that represent them.

The president of WAPDA Hydro Union Hazara explained that the people of Hazara will benefit from HESCO, that consumers will have affordable electricity, and all zones, including Hattar and Havailian, will receive electricity from dams in Hazara.