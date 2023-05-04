Pakistan, Japan Agree to Further Strengthen Economic Linkages

Pakistan and Japan have agreed to further strengthen business, investment, and economic linkages between the two countries.

Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division today. The minister briefed the ambassador about the economic challenges and priorities of the present government.

The minister also expressed his views on the cordial relations between Pakistan and Japan and appreciated Japan’s investments in Pakistan. He said that Japan is one of the major development partners of Pakistan and he firmly believes that the cooperation will further strengthen in multiple fields for the mutual benefit of both the countries. He highlighted potential opportunities for investment in Pakistan and welcomed investment plans of Japanese companies in Pakistan.

The envoy expressed confidence in the economic policies of the current government and assured that business, investment, and economic linkages between the two countries would further strengthen in the coming days.

The minister assured of complete cooperation in improving the trade, investment, and economic relations between the two countries. Shinji Yanagi, Vice Chairman Toyota Co., SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, and senior officers attended the meeting.