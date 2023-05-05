Bank Alfalah Marks Breakthrough with Equity Investment and Embedded Finance Partnership with QistBazaar

Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, has made a significant entry into the venture capital ecosystem as it has signed an agreement to acquire a 7.2% equity stake worth PKR 140 million in QistBazaar, a fast-growing, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) licensed Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) non-bank financial company (NBFCs) platform.

The acquisition marks a breakthrough in the country’s fintech landscape, as it is the first time a commercial bank has taken an equity stake in a BNPL fintech. With this collaboration, the Bank aims to transform the BNPL landscape in Pakistan and pave the way for more collaboration between commercial banks and fintechs.

In addition to the equity agreement, Bank Alfalah and QistBazaar have signed an embedded financing agreement in Shariah Compliant mode for up to PKR 350 million, subject to terms and conditions. The Bank will incorporate digital financing product within the QistBazaar platform to offer embedded consumer durables financing on BNPL.

This will target customers with limited or no access to formal credit. The partnership is expected to usher in a new era by enhancing the customer experience, improving financial inclusion, and providing innovative solutions.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership from the Bank, including Atif Bajwa, President, and CEO; Aasim Wajid Jawad, Group Head of Strategy, Transformation, Customer Experience, and Venture Capital Investments; and Yahya Khan, Group Head of Digital Banking.

From QistBazaar, Co-Founders Arif Lakhani and Karim Gilani, along with other executives, graced the event.