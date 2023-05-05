Margalla Hills National Park in Danger as CDA Plans to Construct New Road

The civic agency is considering constructing a 5-kilometer road from a popular restaurant to Bari Imam. A media report has added that the construction of the said road could damage Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

The civic agency’s Planning and Engineering Wings will review the proposal and advise the relevant authorities. If the proposal is accepted, the Engineering Wing will prepare Project-Concept (PC-1) for CDA Development Working Party’s (DWP) approval.

This development also gives rise to environmental concerns as the national park’s natural environment stands to be threatened by human interventions in its green areas, including road construction and increased traffic.

To accommodate the growing capital city population, residential buildings have been built in the Margalla hills. Recreational visitors trash the national park and harm wildlife. Vehicle pollution is also destroying the environment.

The federal government found almost 100 illegally occupied spots in the national park. The climate change ministry has been pushing this issue at all official forums.